Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai 510

Thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you to find visit the island of Kauai as well as stick with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family owned business. We have this residential property and invite you to share our holiday residence with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (outdoor patios), two in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea sight, however is thought about a yard sight mostly. It's virtually like having an added room, due to the fact that you will wish to begin your early morning with a great mug of coffee on the lanai and end the day, viewing the sunset as you drink a glass of wine.

The dining room has a beautiful timber as well as glass table with 4 hand sculpted chairs. A big flat display TV is in the living room, with blue ray gamer showcasing clever TELEVISION so you can watch your Netflix. There are two sofas, one of which converts right into a queen size bed, as well as there are also 2 arm chairs.

The staircases to the lower level lead to the two rooms as well as shower rooms. The master room has a king sized bed, as well as showcases island style, and also a ceiling fan. The 2nd bedroom, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension four poster bed and island decoration.

There are ceiling fans in every space and the profession winds, also, that will certainly maintain you comfy.

You'll have fun in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is less than 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and boast a few of the most effective boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, browsing, boogie boarding, and also snorkeling could all be discovered within a few mins of the apartment. Remember the ocean is just actions away. There are many activities to do from helicopter tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not have the ability to do it all; so when you return, publication with us and also receive an excellent discount.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

Nihi Kai Villas