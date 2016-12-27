Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Thanks for considering Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you to come check out the island of Kauai and remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family owned service. We possess this residential or commercial property and invite you to share our vacation residence with us.

Our condominium has 4 lanais (outdoor patios), 2 in the from, as well as 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial ocean sight, however is considered a garden sight mostly. It's virtually like having an added area, since you will intend to begin your morning with an excellent cup of coffee on the lanai and finish the day, enjoying the sunset as you drink a glass of wine.

The eating room has a lovely wood and glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A huge level screen TV is in the living room, with blue ray gamer featuring clever TELEVISION so you could view your Netflix. There are two couches, one of which converts right into a queen size bed, as well as there are likewise two arm chairs.

The stairways to the reduced degree result in the two rooms and restrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, as well as showcases island decor, and also a ceiling fan. The linking shower room has a mirror framed in koa wood, as well as a bathtub shower mix. Down the hall, is the risk-free for those things that require additional safety and a washing machine and clothes dryer to assist you load light. The 2nd room, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension 4 poster bed as well as island decoration. The connecting washroom, additionally, has a mirror mounted in koa wood. The washroom has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling fans in every area and the profession winds, also, that will certainly maintain you comfy.

You'll enjoy in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is less compared to 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, and boast several of the best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, surfing, boogie boarding, and also snorkeling can all be located within a couple of minutes of the condominium. Remember the sea is just steps away. There are numerous tasks to do from helicopter trips, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you won't have the ability to do it all; so when you return, publication with us as well as receive an excellent discount rate.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

