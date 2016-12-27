Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai Villas 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Many thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you to find see the island of Kauai and also stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family possessed service. We own this set property as well as invite you to share our vacation residence with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (outdoor patios), two in the from, and also two in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea view, however is thought about a garden view primarily. It's practically like having an additional space, because you will certainly wish to start your early morning with a great mug of coffee on the lanai and also end the day, enjoying the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

The dining area has a stunning timber and glass table with four hand carved chairs. A large flat screen TELEVISION is in the living room, with blue ray gamer including clever TV so you can watch your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which converts right into a queen size bed, as well as there are also two arm chairs.

The stairways to the reduced degree lead to the 2 bedrooms and also restrooms. The master bed room has a king sized bed, and also includes island style, as well as a ceiling follower. The 2nd room, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and also island decoration.

There are ceiling followers in every room as well as the profession winds, also, that will keep you comfortable.

You'll enjoy in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is less compared to 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as boast several of the best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, browsing, boogie boarding, and also snorkeling could all be discovered within a couple of mins of the apartment. Keep in mind the sea is simply steps away. There are a lot of activities to do from helicopter trips, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you won't be able to do it all; so when you return, book with us and also obtain a great discount.

