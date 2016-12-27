Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Phone 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Many thanks for considering Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to come check out the island of Kauai and also remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family possessed organisation. We own this one property and also welcome you to share our vacation house with us.

Our apartment has four lanais (outdoor patios), two in the from, and 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial sea sight, however is thought about a garden sight mainly. It's virtually like having an added area, since you will certainly intend to start your early morning with a great cup of coffee on the lanai and also finish the day, enjoying the sundown as you drink a glass of wine.

Our kitchen has new high end cupboards that are well equipped with meals as well as cooking tools. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air home appliances consisting of a fridge, microwave, stove as well as stove, as well as dishwashing machine. The granite counter tops are gorgeous, and the wood trim develops a real exotic feel. The dining room has a beautiful wood and glass table with 4 hand sculpted chairs. A big level screen TELEVISION is in the living-room, with blue ray player showcasing smart TELEVISION so you could watch your Netflix. There are two sofas, one of which exchanges a queen size bed, as well as there are likewise two arm chairs. The whole condominium has beautiful wainscoting from wall surface to wall, which simply includes in the high end feeling.

The staircases to the lower level lead to the 2 bedrooms as well as shower rooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and showcases island design, and a ceiling follower. The 2nd room, the Jr Master suite has a queen size 4 poster bed as well as island style.

There are ceiling followers in every room and the trade winds, as well, that will certainly maintain you comfy.

You'll enjoy in the sea, Brenneke's coastline is less compared to 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, and boast some of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, surfing, boogie boarding, and also snorkeling can all be discovered within a few minutes of the apartment. Bear in mind the ocean is just actions away. There are so many activities to do from helicopter scenic tours, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you won't have the ability to do it all; so when you come back, book with us as well as obtain an excellent discount rate.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

ohana kai vacation rentals contact number

ohana kai vacation rentals contact information

ohana kai vacation rentals contact info

Nihi Kai Villas