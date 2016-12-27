Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Information 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Many thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you ahead check out the island of Kauai and stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household possessed organisation. We have this set home and invite you to share our vacation residence with us.

Our condo has 4 lanais (outdoor patios), 2 in the from, and also two in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea view, however is taken into consideration a garden view mainly. It's almost like having an added room, due to the fact that you will certainly want to begin your morning with a good cup of coffee on the lanai and also finish the day, enjoying the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

Our kitchen area has brand-new high end cupboards that are well stocked with recipes and cooking tools. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air devices including a fridge, microwave, stove and range, as well as dishwasher. The granite counter tops are gorgeous, as well as the timber trim develops a real tropical feel. The dining-room has a stunning wood and also glass table with four hand carved chairs. A huge level display TV is in the living room, with blue ray gamer including smart TELEVISION so you can enjoy your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which exchanges a queen size bed, and also there are additionally two arm chairs. The entire apartment has beautiful wainscoting from wall to wall, which just adds to the high-end feel.

The stairs to the lower degree lead to the 2 bedrooms and also washrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and also features island decoration, as well as a ceiling follower. The 2nd bed room, the Jr Master collection has a queen size 4 poster bed and also island decor.

There are ceiling fans in every area and the trade winds, too, that will maintain you comfy.

You'll have fun in the sea, Brenneke's coastline is less than 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and boast some of the finest boogie boarding on the island. There are so lots of activities to do from helicopter scenic tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, book with us and obtain a wonderful discount rate.

