Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Many thanks for considering Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you to come see the island of Kauai and stick with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family owned organisation. We have this one residential or commercial property and welcome you to share our holiday house with us.

Our apartment has four lanais (patio areas), two in the from, as well as two in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea sight, yet is taken into consideration a yard sight mainly. It's practically like having an added space, since you will want to begin your morning with a great cup of coffee on the lanai and also end the day, viewing the sundown as you sip a glass of wine.

The eating area has a gorgeous wood as well as glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A huge flat display TELEVISION is in the living space, with blue ray player featuring clever TELEVISION so you can see your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which converts into a queen size bed, and there are also 2 arm chairs.

The stairways to the lower level lead to both bedrooms as well as washrooms. The bedroom has an economy size bed, and also includes island style, as well as a ceiling fan. The connecting washroom has a mirror mounted in koa wood, as well as a bathtub shower mix. Down the hall, is the risk-free for those things that require additional protection and a washing machine and also clothes dryer to help you load light. The second bed room, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and island decor. The linking bathroom, additionally, has actually a mirror mounted in koa wood. The bathroom has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling fans in every area as well as the profession winds, also, that will keep you comfortable.

You'll have fun in the ocean, Brenneke's beach is much less than 100 yards from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as flaunt several of the most effective boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, searching, boogie boarding, and snorkeling could all be found within a few minutes of the condo. Keep in mind the sea is simply actions away. There are so many tasks to do from helicopter excursions, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you won't have the ability to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us and get a great discount.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

ohana kai vacation rentals contact number

ohana kai vacation rentals contact information

ohana kai vacation rentals contact info

Nihi Kai Villas