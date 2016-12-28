Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Thanks for checking out Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you ahead see the island of Kauai and stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family possessed organisation. We have this set residential or commercial property and welcome you to share our holiday home with us.

Our condo has four lanais (patio areas), two in the from, as well as 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial ocean sight, but is thought about a garden view mostly. It's virtually like having an additional space, due to the fact that you will certainly wish to begin your early morning with a great cup of coffee on the lanai and end the day, enjoying the sunset as you drink a glass of wine.

The dining area has an attractive wood and glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A huge level screen TV is in the living space, with blue ray player showcasing clever TELEVISION so you could enjoy your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which converts into a queen size bed, and also there are also two arm chairs.

The stairs to the lower level lead to the two bed rooms and restrooms. The bedroom has a king sized bed, and also includes island style, and also a ceiling follower. The connecting restroom has a mirror framed in koa wood, and also a tub shower mix. Down the hall, is the risk-free for those things that need added protection and a washer and clothes dryer to help you pack light. The second bed room, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension four poster bed and also island decoration. The linking shower room, also, has a mirror framed in koa wood. The shower room has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling fans in every room and also the profession winds, as well, that will certainly keep you comfy.

You'll have a good time in the sea, Brenneke's coastline is less compared to 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and flaunt some of the most effective boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, browsing, boogie boarding, as well as snorkeling could all be found within a few mins of the apartment. Keep in mind the ocean is simply actions away. There are a lot of activities to do from helicopter scenic tours, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you won't be able to do it all; so when you return, book with us and also get a great discount.

