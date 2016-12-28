Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Information (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai Villas 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Many thanks for checking out Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to come visit the island of Kauai and stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household owned organisation. We own this set residential property and welcome you to share our vacation house with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (outdoor patios), two in the from, and also two in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial sea sight, yet is taken into consideration a yard sight mostly. It's almost like having an additional space, because you will certainly intend to start your morning with an excellent mug of coffee on the lanai as well as end the day, viewing the sundown as you sip a glass of wine.

The dining room has a beautiful timber and glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A huge flat display TELEVISION is in the living area, with blue ray player featuring clever TELEVISION so you could see your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which converts into a queen dimension bed, and there are likewise two arm chairs.

The stairways to the lower degree lead to the two rooms and restrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and showcases island decoration, and also a ceiling follower. The connecting bathroom has actually a mirror framed in koa wood, as well as a bathtub shower combination. Down the hall, is the safe for those items that need extra protection and also a washing machine and dryer to help you pack light. The second bed room, the Jr Master collection has a queen size 4 poster bed and also island design. The attaching bathroom, also, has actually a mirror framed in koa wood. The bathroom has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling fans in every space as well as the trade winds, also, that will certainly keep you comfy.

You'll enjoy in the sea, Brenneke's coastline is much less than 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, as well as boast several of the best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, surfing, boogie boarding, and also snorkeling could all be found within a couple of minutes of the apartment. Bear in mind the ocean is simply actions away. There are many activities to do from helicopter trips, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you won't be able to do it all; so when you return, book with us and obtain a great price cut.

