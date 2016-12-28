Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info (808)-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Thanks for checking out Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to find visit the island of Kauai and remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family had organisation. We possess this set home and invite you to share our holiday residence with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (patios), 2 in the from, as well as two in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea view, yet is thought about a yard sight mostly. It's almost like having an additional room, because you will certainly want to start your early morning with a great mug of coffee on the lanai as well as end the day, watching the sundown as you drink a glass of wine.

The dining space has a lovely timber and glass table with four hand carved chairs. A big flat display TV is in the living space, with blue ray player featuring wise TELEVISION so you could enjoy your Netflix. There are 2 couches, one of which transforms into a queen size bed, as well as there are additionally two arm chairs.

The stairs to the reduced degree lead to the two bed rooms and also bathrooms. The master bedroom has an economy size bed, as well as showcases island decor, and a ceiling fan. The attaching restroom has a mirror framed in koa wood, and a tub shower mix. Down the hall, is the secure for those things that require extra protection as well as a washing machine and dryer in order to help you pack light. The second bedroom, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension four poster bed and island style. The connecting shower room, additionally, has a mirror framed in koa wood. The restroom has a shower/bath combination.

There are ceiling followers in every room and the profession winds, also, that will keep you comfy.

You'll have a good time in the ocean, Brenneke's beach is less than 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and also flaunt some of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, browsing, boogie boarding, and also snorkeling could all be located within a few minutes of the condo. Bear in mind the sea is simply actions away. There are numerous activities to do from helicopter scenic tours, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us as well as get a great discount rate.

Nihi Kai Villas